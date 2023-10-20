Katie Holmes wears stylish green pants while out in New York

Katie Holmes was spotted while out on a stroll. The devoted New Yorker was photographed while she talked on her phone, wearing a comfortable and sporty outfit.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes in New York

Photos captured Holmes laughing as she talked on the phone. She wore an athletic and comfortable looking outfit made out of a white t-shirt, a jean jacket, some green pants, which are incredibly fun and different. She rounded it all out with some Adidas Samba sneakers, a maroon purse, and some sunglasses. It’s a look that’s casual with an edge, something that has made her into one of the most reliable trend-setters in the fashion industry.

Earlier this year, we wrote about Katie Holmes’ fall fashion. The season is one of the best moments of the year for fashion, with Holmes long being one of its most exciting and fashionable proponents, often showcasing maroon and dark looks yet remaining unafraid of trying out a new color or a bold look, like the green pants we discussed above.

Holmes in the US Open

©GettyImages



Holmes at The US Open

Earlier this year, Holmes looked stunning in various fashion week events in New York, a place where she knows a lot of designers and artists. One of our favorite looks was an outfit she wore at a US Open match, where she paired some straighforward yet classy jeans with a discreet argyle sweater. While understated, the classy and preppy look is something that Holmes excels at, and that has made her into one of our favorite fashion presences.