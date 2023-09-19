Katie Holmes debuts stunning blunt bangs at Chanel dinner event in NYC

Katie Holmes is a multi-talented actress, director, and writer. Still, she also made waves in the fashion world when she unveiled a striking new hairstyle at the Chanel and W Magazine dinner in New York City. Known for her timeless beauty and fashion-forward choices, Holmes took her look to the next level with fresh, blunt bangs that have since become the talk of her fans and beauty enthusiasts.

Katie Holmes has consistently shown herself as a trendsetter in a constantly changing industry. She once again proved this by confidently revealing her brand-new hairstyle, displaying her signature grace and poise.

She chose a classic yet modern ensemble for the Chanel and W Magazine dinner—a white button-up blouse paired with a lacy cream crewneck sweater. She completed the look with black, ultra-wide-leg trousers that exuded effortless elegance.

To further elevate her outfit, Holmes added black pointed-toe pumps and a coordinating chain shoulder bag, demonstrating her impeccable taste in fashion accessories. However, her subtle yet edgy nose ring truly caught the eye, showcasing her ability to blend sophistication with a touch of rebellious charm.

Regarding her makeup, Katie Holmes opted for a simple yet radiant look. She sported a bronzy glow that accentuated her natural beauty, complemented by a matte pink lip and rosy cheeks. This understated makeup choice allowed her new bangs and chic ensemble to take center stage.

Katie Holmes Skincare Routine

During an interview with Elle, the actress and filmmaker revealed some of her best skincare tips, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking care of her body. Katie revealed to the publication that she likes to “drink a lot of water,” and incorporates “hot yoga to sweat all the toxins out,” apart from sleeping in a “SK-II Treatment Mask.”

She also explained that she loves to use rejuvenating masks, and has no problem using them during her Facetime calls with her friends “just to keep it real.”