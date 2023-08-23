Suri Cruise is frequently photographed in New York. Recently, she was spotted with a hot pink bag, a trend that’s not surprising for anyone who’s been out for a walk this summer and has noticed that pink is the hottest color around.

Pushed by “Barbie,” a film that’s soaked in pink and pastels, the fashion world has made pink into the must-have color of the season. It’s a phenomenon called Barbiecore that has affected what everyone is wearing. But Suri Cruise has always been into the color, ever since she was a little girl. Scroll down to have a look at some of Cruise’s pink moments over the years: