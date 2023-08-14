Suri Cruise wears a sporty outfit while returning home

Suri Cruise was photographed on her way home. The 17 year old girl was photographed in SoHo over the weekend in sports clothes, as she made her way home.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in New York

Cruise wore some sweatpants, sneakers, a white top with a sports shirt underneath. She was carrying a big bag, as if she were returning from a sleepover. A closer look at the image shows her intense resemblance to her mother, from her long brown hair to her green eyes and her tall stature.

Over the past months, Suri has been photographed while out in the street, enjoying the summer while alone and alongside friends. Earlier this year, it was announced that she was applying for different universities, and that she was considering studying fashion. Most recently, she was photographed in sweatpants and comfy clothes. Her mother, Katie Holmes, was also photographed that same weekend, wearing a similar outfit made out of sweatpants, sneakers, and a comfortable top.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in New York

Over the summer, the two were spotted in the airport in Los Angeles, heading for an undisclosed location, demostrating that the two spend most of their time together.

In New York, Holmes has been spotted walking around the city, wearing various outfits. In late July, she was photographed in sweatpants and a sports bra, showing off her abs. In an previous interview, she revealed some of her workout routines.

“Sometimes I work out with my daughter,” she said to Shape magazine. “It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”