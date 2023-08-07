Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes’ weekend style: sweatpants and tennis shoes

This weekend, Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes were photographed out in New York City. The two are often spotted enjoying Manhattan and meeting up with friends and acquaintances. Despite being photographed in separate occasions, the two looked very similar, with both wearing comfortable outfits made out of sweatpants and tennis shoes.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in Manhattan

Suri was spotted on Sunday while out on a walk in SoHo, one of Manhattan’s most popular neighborhoods. She protected herself from the unusual chilly weather by wearing a light blue sweatshirt, a tote bag from the bookstore The Strand, some sweatpants and some Gola shoes. The sneakers are a rare find, one made in partnership with J. Crew in 2018 and quickly sold out.

For her part, Holmes was spotted on Saturday. The day was hotter, so she wore a white printed T-shirt that she paired with some Alo sweatpants, hich socks, and some Adidas samba shoes.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes in Manhattan

Over the past year, Cruise has continued to resemble her mother, not only in her looks but in her fashion choices. In July, she was photographed walking around the city in sweatpants, a red sleeveless top and a shirt. Like her mother, she looks comfortable in any outfit, whether it’s an elegant one or a casual one.

While Holmes is private about her daughter, she’s revealed that the two have many things in common. “Sometimes I work out with my daughter,” she to Shape. “It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”