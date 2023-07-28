Earlier this week Katie Holmes, was spotted in New York City on a walk during this hot summer in the United States. She was top-free, which showed off her toned physique in a black sports bra, green joggers, and Adidas trainers with light green translucent sunglasses and delicate necklaces. The 44-year-old actress has not really been known for showing skin, and the photo brought back memories of a viral cashmere bra moment she had in 2019 while hailing a cab with a then 13-year-old Suri Cruise. Check out the photos below and learn more about the iconic moment in Holmes history.

