Katie Holmes’ black leather look and smokey eye at Tribeca Film Festival: See Pics

Katie Holmes brought her effortless sophistication to Chanel’s exclusive event during Tribeca Film Festival. The Hollywood star showed off her impeccable style with a chic ensemble on Monday night, stepping out in a black Chanel leather jacket, which featured golden chains.

The actress paired the look with a white top, black high-waisted pants, and matching shoes. Katie completed the ensemble with minimal jewelry, including gold hoop earrings. She went for a glam makeup look, with a pink nude lip and a smokey eye.

The director is known for her incredible fashion style, but also her constant support for filmmaking. Katie is set to attend more events throughout the Tribeca Film Festival, and just last month she attended the 76th edition of the highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival.

During her busy schedule in France, Katie was involved in a filmmaking mentoring program, focused on a new generation of Saudi Arabian female filmmakers. “I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions,“ she said.

“Brings me great joy to be joining the Film ALULa Creates Program to support and enable female filmmakers from the region,” she continued. “I can’t wait to experience the creativity these women have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera.”

“As a seasoned veteran of the entertainment industry who has held many roles across her career, Katie has a depth of understanding of the craft of filmmaking, combining discipline and vision in a way that will provide our mentees both inspiration and practical skills,” said Charlene Deleon-Jones, Executive Director at Film AlUla.