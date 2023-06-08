Katie Holmes wore an elegant all-black look for the Theatre World Awards

Katie Holmes looked elegant at the Theatre World Awards. The annual awards recognize the work of Broadway and off-Broadway shows and were hosted in New York City this past Monday.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes on her way to the Theatre World Awards

Holmes wore an all-black look for the evening, wearing a suit jacket and a matching skirt. She paired the look with black ballet flats and added a dash of color with a clutch purse with black and cream-colored patches of leather.

Her ballet flats are Miu Miu and are a favorite for fashion fans from all over the world. Holmes appears to be a fan of the flats, being photographed with them in different occasions. She’s been seen wearing black and red models.

©GettyImages



Holmes on her way to the Theatre World Awards

When speaking about working on a play, Holmes revealed that the feeling of a live audience keeps her on edge. “To me, it’s like a sport. Your body has to be ready,” she said to Broadway.com. “You’re watching your castmates and seeing their beautiful work, so, you don’t want to f**k it up. I never get comfortable.”

Over the past month, Holmes attended the Women in Motion event at Cannes. In it, she talked about her work as an actress, writer, and director, and even discussed the possibility of a “Dawson’s Creek” reboot.

