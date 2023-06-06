Katie Holmes wears cool sunglasses while out in New York

Katie Holmes looked cool as she walked through SoHo in New York City. She was spotted alone and looked stylish and comfortable as she made her way through the city.

Holmes in New York

Holmes was photographed with an all brown outfit made out of a sweater and cargo pants. She paired the look with some Adidas shoes and some cool light blue sunglasses. Rounding out the look was a black and medium sized purse that she carried over one shoulder.

Last week, Holmes took advantage of the warmer weather and dressed for the summer, wearing a stylish and breathable cream colored sweater that she paired with white pants and black loafers.

Katie Holmes in New York

Over the past month, Holmes has attended a variety of prestigious events, including Cannes Film Festival. Holmes was a speaker at the Women in Motion panel, where she discussed her career and a possible “Dawson’s Creek” sequel. Despite how many people want a continuation of the story, Holmes said she and the creators of the show are very careful to touch those characters again.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” said Holmes. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

