Katie Holmes weighs in on idea for ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reboot

In an era where most profitable movies and TV shows are getting reboots, Katie Holmes was bound to answer some questions regarding the possibility of returning to Capeside.

Holmes starred on “Dawson’s Creek” as Joey Potter, Dawson’s best friend and occasional love interest, becoming the one character that appears on every single episode. When asked about the possibility of starring in a reboot of the series, the actress had a very straightforward answer.

©GettyImages



The cast of “Dawson’s Creek”

In an interview with Screen Rant, Holmes gently shut down all speculation. “No,” she said with a laugh. “I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.”

Holmes said that all of her castmates, which include James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson, agree with her. “I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age?,” she said. “We all decided we don’t actually.”

In previous interviews, Holmes has shared her thoughts on a possible reboot, always treading with caution. In a 2016 interview with the Today Show, she explained that the show was created before the internet and that it had a certain charm that couldn’t be recaptured in our times. “It was before iPhones, it was before this kind of new form of communication, and it had this certain feeling that was of the ’90s. I don’t think that in today’s world, you could achieve that same kind of feeling.”