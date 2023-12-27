Luis Miguel makes an important business move and it has nothing to do with music

Luis Miguel is having a good moment, thriving in every aspect of his life: he has a strong romantic relationship and has strengthened his bond with his daughter, Michelle Salas. On the career front, things couldn’t be better; his international tour is a success, and now, ‘The Sun of Mexico’ is joining the ranks of celebrities who have entered the tequila business.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel incursionará como empresario tequilero.

On December 25, the singer of “La Incondicional” announced his new business project on social media. The singer shared the statement by the tequila brand Don Ramón, which announced this collaboration. The text is titled “Luis Miguel, the new owner of Casa Don Ramón,” and it adds that “El Sol acquires a percentage of the Premium brand Don Ramón.”

The statement details that the singer “announces himself as a shareholder of Casa Don Ramón, a 100% Mexican company dedicated to the production and commercialization of ultra-premium tequilas.” The document also recognizes ‘Luismi’s’ impeccable musical career, which has earned him the status of an icon in Mexican culture.

“As with everything in his career, the selection of this company was based on the sophistication and excellent quality that this company represents,” the statement continues. “The artist’s plans are to make this company number one with great innovations,” it notes. “It is an honor for Casa Don Ramón to give you this scoop that we are sure you will enjoy as much as we do,” the company added in its social media post.

As highlighted by the brand, the singer will resume the second part of his Luis Miguel Tour 2024 with more than 100 concerts, including performances in cities such as Caracas, Bogotá, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Marbella, “hand in hand with the premium Tequila brand Don Ramón, which has a presence on all five continents and will accompany him in every city where he performs, thus celebrating his successful career.”

©nGettyImagesn



The singer is in the best moment of his personal and professional life

Celebrities and their love for tequila

Tequila, originating from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has won over many celebrities inside and outside of Mexico who have chosen to launch their brands of this agave-based drink. Kendall Jenner, George Clooney, Eva Longoria, Michael Jordan, Carlos Santana, Diego Boneta, LeBron James, and Daddy Yankee are some of the famous personalities who have alternated their roles in music, acting, and sports with that of entrepreneurs in the tequila industry; now, Luis Miguel is part of this list.

Related Video: Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Loading the player...