Luis Miguel pampers Carolina Herrera during his concert in New York

Few can resist the charm of Luis Miguel, and during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of his Luis Miguel Tour 2023, the singer behaved like a true gentleman in the presence of Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera. When he noticed that the businesswoman was in the front row, singing and enjoying his songs, “El Sol” briefly paused from his concert to step off the stage and greet her.

With two white roses in hand and amid the audience’s excitement, Luis Miguel approached Carolina Herrera. With a big smile, he walked up to her, hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and presented her with the flowers as a gentlemanly gesture of gratitude for attending the concert.

The performer of “La Incondicional” and Carolina exchanged some words that remained between them. Moments later, Luis Miguel resumed the show, which had taken on an atmosphere filled with excitement and celebration because of the songs, the play of lights, and the red heart-shaped confetti flying throughout the venue.

Carolina, for her part, was delighted to exchange a few words with the singer she has admired for years. After receiving what would be the most coveted gift for many, she continued singing and dancing to the rhythm of the hits by the Puerto Rican-born artist.

Throughout the tour, which now includes 33 concerts and counting, Luis Miguel had only stepped off the stage once before. Last August, during his visit to Argentina, “El Sol” approached to greet the legendary Argentine TV host, Mirtha Legrand, who has had a career of over 50 years in television. On that occasion, he also gave the presenter a rose, a friendly greeting, and a kiss on the cheek.

Other celebrities at Luis Miguel’s concert in New York

Several prominent celebrities attended Luis Miguel’s concert in New York and were spotted enjoying the show. The audience also included Bad Bunny, his partner, the model, and influencer Kendall Jenner, and according to local reports, Becky G also made time in her schedule to be there.