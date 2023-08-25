IL DIVO announces ‘A New Day Holiday Tour’ in the U.S.: Celebrating music and legacy

IL DIVO, the multi-platinum classical crossover sensation, will spread holiday cheer to audiences across the United States with their highly anticipated “A New Day Holiday Tour.”

The tour starts on November 29 at the prestigious Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts in Newport News, Virginia. It will feature a captivating collection of holiday classics and timeless hits from their remarkable catalog.

David Miller, Sebastien Izambard, Urs Buhler and special guest vocalist Steven LaBrie of Il Divo’s perform live on stage during the “Greatest Hits Tour” at James L. Knight Center on February 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

A Musical Extravaganza to Usher in the Holidays

As the chill of winter settles in, IL DIVO’s “A New Day Holiday Tour” promises to be a spectacular musical journey, radiating warmth and joy through the harmonious blend of their mesmerizing voices. From cherished holiday favorites like “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” to the heartwarming rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” the quartet is set to create an enchanting atmosphere that captures the true essence of the festive season. The tour is scheduled to continue its spellbinding journey until December 23 in Naples, Florida, with additional dates yet to be announced.

A New Voice: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

In a poignant moment for IL DIVO and their devoted fans, the group announces a new addition to their lineup, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. Following the untimely passing of original member Carlos Marin in 2021 due to COVID-19, LaBrie was a featured guest during the group’s “Greatest Hits Tour” from 2022 onwards.

With his seamless integration into the quartet, IL DIVO now welcomes him as a full-fledged member. LaBrie’s rich and resonant baritone voice adds a new dimension to IL DIVO’s harmonies, honoring Marin’s legacy while embarking on a new chapter in the group’s illustrious history.

A Trailblazing Journey in Music

IL DIVO has had an impressive rise to fame since its formation in 2004. The quartet, made up of Urs Bühler (tenor) from Switzerland, Sébastien Izambard (tenor) from France, David Miller (tenor) from the United States, and Steven LaBrie (baritone), has redefined the classical crossover genre. Their music seamlessly transitions between languages, including English, Spanish, and Italian, and this has helped them to reach a global audience and overcome cultural barriers.

“Il Divo is this beautiful tapestry of different colors, so finding a replacement for Carlos seemed like an impossible task. Steven was up to the challenge, though. He sent us a recording, and we were blown away. It’s a bit serendipitous. He was literally the exact same age we were when we started this 20 years ago,” David says. “On opening night of any tour, we always had a ritual where we would shake hands and say, ‘Good luck. Here we go.’ During the first night of ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ we started shaking hands out of habit, and Carlos wasn’t there. We finally let ourselves feel the emotion of loss. However, the tour was incredible.”

Adding, “We thought about the experience we were having with audiences and this communion of feeling, and of being human. We realized it could be a real turning point. It was a shot in the arm, and it felt like there was more to be discovered for Il Divo.”

Their discography is diverse, featuring languages such as Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Latin, English, and Japanese. As a result, they have sold over 30 million albums worldwide, an achievement that includes an impressive 50 No. 1 hits and 160 Gold and Platinum records across 35 countries. One of their most groundbreaking achievements was debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, making them the first Classical Crossover artist to do so.

Beyond Music: A Cultural Phenomenon

IL DIVO has had a profound impact that goes beyond just their music. Their performances have resonated through legendary venues and stadiums, adding to the atmosphere of significant events like the Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Diamond Jubilee at Windsor, and even the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball. Their talent has made a lasting impression on the cultural world, and their diverse collection of songs still touches young and old hearts.

With the beginning of their “A New Day Holiday Tour,” IL DIVO welcomes their fans to a one-of-a-kind experience that will stay with them forever. This tour is more than just a concert; it’s a tribute to the unyielding power of harmony, the growth of a rich musical heritage, and music’s ability to bring people closer, regardless of time and distance.

