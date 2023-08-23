Lauryn Hill unveils tour dates for the 25th anniversary of ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

Lauryn Hill fans are excited after the artist announced a 25th-anniversary tour to celebrate her debut solo album, “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Released in 1998, the critically acclaimed album blended R&B, hip-hop, and pop and has remained timeless. Here’s what to know.

Lauryn Hill during The 1998 Billboard Music Awards

Tour details

Hill first started her music career as a member of the group, the Fugees, they had a successful No. 1 album with 1996’s The Score, which earned Hill her first two Grammys, including Best Rap Album. The Fugees will be opening her US Dates, while Jamaican singer Koffee will join her in Australia.

The tour will span 17 dates around the world:

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN at Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY at Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS at Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS at Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS at Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ at Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL at United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

The Cultural signficance of Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

©GettyImages



Lauryn Hill holding her five Grammy Awards at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards



Hill’s album was inducted into the Library of Congress in 2015 and she was the first rap artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys. She was the first woman to win ten Grammy Award nominations in a single year then became the first woman to win five Grammys in a single night. She’s released only one album since, a live album titled “MTV Unplugged 2.0,” recorded in 2001.

Per Variety, the 48-year-old described her album as a “ love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator.”

“I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past,” she continued.