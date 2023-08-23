Is Britney Spears joining Madonna on tour?

Madonna wants to reunite with Britney Spears in concert. It appears like the star wants to bring her old friend over her “Celebration” tour for a special occasion: the 20th anniversary of their legendary collaboration “Me Against The Music.”

Britney Spears and Madonna

“Me Against the Music” was released in October of 2003. Now that Madonna’s concerts have been rescheduled, she appears to want to have Britney Spears over for one out of her five Los Angeles performances. “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” said a source to Page Six. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

Madonna was hospitalized in late June due to a bacterial infection, scaring the entertainment community at large. She stayed in the ICU for several days, and appears to have made a full recovery. She shared a post thanking her children and friends for all of the support they provided her when she needed it most. “When the chips were down my children really showed up for me,”she wrote on social media. “I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce

Britney Spears has recently announced her separation from Sam Asghari, her partner of over six years. She addressed her split on social media, thanking her fans and friends for the support. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she wrote. "I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from the reality and I think we all know that !!!"

According to sources that spoke with PEOPLE, Spears is "in great spirits despite everything going on.”

