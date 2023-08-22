The unscripted TV show SUPERFAN, hosted by CBS MORNINGS’ Nate Burleson and E! Entertainment’s Keltie Knight, has become a sensation. Keltie also co-created, and executive produces the show, which offers an exciting and unique premise for audiences to enjoy.

Each episode features contestants who are passionately dedicated to a particular musical artist. These devotees engage in challenging rounds to demonstrate their unwavering allegiance and knowledge of their chosen artist’s life, music, and journey.

The show’s one-hour format packs excitement, entertainment, and the heartwarming stories of fans whose lives have been touched and transformed by the artists they love.

The stakes are high, as the musical artist chooses one deserving superfan to win an unforgettable and once-in-a-lifetime prize. The series has already started with episodes featuring LL COOL J and Shania Twain and the upcoming week’s promise appearances by Little Big Town, Pitbull, and Kelsea Ballerini.