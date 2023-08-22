Luis Miguel’s sweet gesture with his Argentinean fans

Luis Miguel’s tour has just concluded its run in Argentina. Before departing for his next round of concerts in Chile, Luis Miguel did a sweet gesture for his fans, surprising them since he’s known for being quite reserved.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel in Spain

A video captured by fans showed him getting out of his car, flanked by his security team. While his team appeared to advice him against greeting fans, Luis Miguel approached them and greeted them, interacting with a group of fans that couldn’t believe their luck. After exchanging a few words with them, he thanked them for their support and left to board his flight.

Luis Miguel is known for being very private about his personal life. In past years, it was rare to see him attending public events. This has changed in the past few months, with him being spotted in various public locations alongside his girlfriend Paloma Cuevas.

Luis Miguel’s international tour kicked off this past August 3rd, with a string of sold out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His next stops include Mexico, Chile and the US, with there being over 200 shows scheduled that run until next year.

Prior to the start of the tour, Luis Miguel spent some time in Mexico with Cuevas and her daughters. The two stayed in a luxurious villagein Palmilla Cove, where they faced the sea and enjoyed their time off.

