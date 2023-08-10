The renowned Mexican singer, Luis Miguel, has made his highly anticipated return to the stage, with 65 sold-out concerts across Latin America and the United States. This tour has expanded, with his team adding additional stops in Europe, Central and South America, and Canada. While the musical legend has had various style phases over the years, one constant remains – his mastery of suits. The tour started on August 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and videos show him rocking his iconic black suit. In honor of this tour, check out photos throughout the years, showing the Mexican icon effortlessly exuding suave sophistication in a suit.