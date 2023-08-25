Lila Downs’ latest record is a reflection of her Sororal roots, ‘La Sánchez’ is yet another powerful album to add to her catalogue

Ana Lila Downs Sánchez also known as Lila Downs, does it again! Her latest record, ‘La Sánchez’, is a complex cultural piece that penetrates one’s soul and transcends language. Her deeply adoring fans call her ‘The Mixtec Queen.’

In a Mexican music scene dominated by men, Downs continues to nurture her musical output like only she can, providing powerful lyrics, musical diversity and a showing of Mexico’s mulculturalism.

Conscious about her cultural and social challenges, an album like ‘La Sanchez’ brings philosophical lyrics to light that showcase women front and center, sealing Downs’ everlasting mark in the history of music.

“‘La Sánchez’ is my contribution as a southern woman, that also considers this music as hers and that would love to listen to more female voices adding to it.” - Lila Downs -

Anthropologist, singer and songwriter Lila Downs presents her latest musical adventure ‘La Sánchez’ as she journies through the sounds of northern Mexico. Collaborating with Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Downs again puts her incredible instrument and musical vision on display as one of the most renowned feminine voices in the world.

With a vast catalogue, her musical output consists of over 15 productions in a nearly three decade career. ‘La Sanchez’ is yet another masterpiece as she continues to deepen her understanding of the rich musical diversity that Mexico has to offer.

“It is a very special moment for Mexican music. I think it is proving to us something that we have always known and that we needed to recover in our country: music can delete frontiers and differences.”

Typical of Downs, ‘La Sánchez’ includes different styles of Mexican music, highlighting her excellent interpretation of rancheras, northern cumbia and corridos. Per usual, Downs is capable of captivating a vast audience of listeners with the use of a combination of complex and simple musical arrangements and her story-telling like singing.

“Since I was a girl, and to a large extent due to migration which has been a constant in this country, northern music has always been cherished in southern regions. It is a tremendously rich music that, as we can now see, keeps constantly evolving. ‘La Sánchez’ is that my contribution as a southern woman, that also considers this music as hers and that would love to listen to more feminine voices adding to it,” says the anthropologist as well.

On this latest record, Downs surrounded herself with musical director Orlando Aispuro, who has collaborated with C. Tangana, Carín León and Pablo Alborán, among others. In typical Downs fashion, the songs represented on the album are a mixture of historical importance including songs written by José Alfredo Jiménez, Luciano Luna, and Leslie Lariam Orduño and newly penned songs by young writers which include Loli Molina. Downs also represents herself and features original music, some of which were co-written with Paul R. Cohen.

The launch of ‘La Sanchez’ coincides with her tour of Dos Corazones, which began after the release of her live recording from Desde Bellas Artes. This particular tour has brought Downs to Argentina, Colombia and a performance at Vive Latino.

Downs will perform for the first time in Helsinki, Finland (September 10th) after playing at the Spanish edition of Vive Latino in Zaragoza on September 8th. She has also announced US tour dates between September and October. Her highly anticipated show at the Auditorio Nacional in CDMX will happen on November 1, 2023.

WATCH LILA’S NEW SINGLE - DOS CORAZONES

LILA DOWNS LYRICS - DOS CORAZONES

You never loved me like I loved you

Although you knew that love is paid with love

I was telling you that you owed me

No matter how much I explained it to you even with apples

Your heart alone is not enough

So little love did not fill me

Inside your chest you should have

Two hearts

You should have two hearts

To keep the same proportions

So you can love me like I love you, but double

You broke my illusions without explanations

I had lots of dreams with you

But you, what do you know about love?

So that you feel like me

You should have two hearts

Hey

Your heart alone is not enough

So little love did not fill me

Inside the chest you should have

Two hearts

You should have two hearts

To keep the same proportions

So you can love me like I love you, but double

My illusions, you broke them without explanations

I had lots of dreams with you

But you, what do you know about love?

So that you feel like me

you should have two hearts

Two hearts