Luis Miguel shares emotional moment with daughter Michelle Salas on her wedding day: Details

Luis Miguel and his daughter Michelle Salas shared a sweet moment during her wedding ceremony with Danilo Díaz. The fan-favorite singer arrived at the wedding just a few hours before the start of the special event in Tuscany, Italy, taking a short break from his highly anticipated tour to join his daughter and not miss a moment of the ceremony.

Salas engagement was made public in May this year. The couple started their romance in 2016 when she moved to New York City, and after calling it quits, they reunited in 2021 and moved together to Spain. The model and influencer posted a sweet black and white photo, making fans go crazy and surprising friends and family members with the life update. The pair can be seen sharing a romantic kiss in the photo. “The beginning of forever. Us,” she wrote.

A three-day wedding was planned and as reported by close sources, the singer, and his daughter “shared an emotional moment” and had a brief conversation before she said, “I do.” Luis Miguel was photographed arriving in a helicopter, and he was rumored to have brought some meaningful lavish gifts for the occasion.

©Michelle Salas





The closest friends and family members of the happy couple were thrilled to witness the romantic ceremony and celebrate their union. Michelle looked stunning in a custom Dolce & Gabbana bridal dress, perfectly paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while Danilo looked elegant in a gray tuxedo.

Luis Miguel was committed to attending his daughter’s wedding, which made him postpone his concert in Tampa, Florida. Michelle’s mom Stephanie Salas also shared an emotional message ahead of the wedding, revealing her excitement for the ceremony.

©Stephanie Salas



Stephanie Salas and Michelle Salas

“I’m happy, I’m very happy, I’m nervous too, I don’t know, I’m going to faint or something like sometimes I have those feelings,” Stephanie said to ‘Hoy.’ Michelle went on to talk about the planning for the special day during an interview with Vogue, revealing that they wanted “something very intimate with our family and friends. Something very small and private.”

“Since I was very little I imagined a princess dress. It’s just a moment in your life when you really have to make that dream come true,“ she said to the publication, adding that Tuscany was the perfect place for them. “It seemed like the perfect setting, between history, nature, and tradition. Italy has places that speak for themselves.”

Just a few weeks ago the couple hosted an intimate pre-wedding event with their families in Mexico, with Michelle posting a sweet tribute to her great-grandmother, actress Silvia Pinal, 92, as she would not be able to travel to Italy.