Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, and more celebs attend Luis Miguel’s Miami concert

Luis Miguel is irresistible. The singer has made history on his tour, which sold out the minute tickets went on sale. A wide range of celebrities have attended his shows, with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Carolina Herrera attending his concert in New York City. Now, Luis Miguel is in Miami, a place where he has many fans, including many celebrities.

Luis Miguel ofreció un concierto inolvidable en Miami,

Luis Miguel performed on October 11th at the Kaseya Center, hosting the first of his two shows in Miami. Some of his celebrity fans included Camila Cabello, who had a seat in the front row. Fan accounts shared footage of Cabello in the stands, who smiled through the night, looking like like she was having an incredible time.

A alegria! 🥹



Camila Cabello no show do Luis Miguel, hoje em Miami. pic.twitter.com/AFryJrXKz6 — Portal Camila Brasil (@portalcamilabr) October 12, 2023

Lili Estefan was also in attendance. The co-host of “El Gordo y La Flaca” had great spots and shared various photos and videos of herself enjoying the show. “Miami loves you, Luis Miguel,” she wrote. “You have such a beautiful energy! Wow! You looked like you enjoyed your concert today. You get another Friday in this city.” She recorded various moments of the evening, included a performance of “Cuando Calienta el Sol.”

Luis Fonsi and his wife Águeda López were also in attendance and were sat on the front row. López shared various images on her Instagram stories. “This photo doesn’t need a caption,” she wrote, showing some of Luis Miguel’s dance moves. Fonsi and López were also captured on the theater’s screens, prompting videos and yells from fans.

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López at Luis Migue's concert

Ana Patricia Gámez, the host of “Enamorándonos USA” was also in attendance, looking happy and excited alongside her husband, Luis Carlos Martínez. “How amazing. Truly, Luis Miguel’s concert was incredible,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I loved it. His voice sounds exaclty the same, the show was spectacular and lasted for an hour and a half. I enjoyed it so much.”

Ana Patricia Gámez at the Luis Miguel concert

Following the Miami show, Luis Miguel stopped to say hello to some fans, who couldn’t stop yelling his name. Flanked by his body guards, Luis Miguel approached them and began shaking some of his fans’ hands, smiling at them in greeting.

Luis Miguel’s plans this weekend

A few days ago, it was reported that Luis Miguel would be postponing his show in the Amalie Arena, in Tampa. The social media of the location made it clear that the October 15th show would be moved to November 7th. “Fans must keep their tickets since these will be valid on the new date of the show,” reads the statement.

While many believe the change is due to logistical reasons, some media members speculated that the change is due to the wedding of Michelle Salas’ daughter, which takes place on the weekend of October 15th. Luis Miguel’s attendance to the wedding hasn’t been confirmed.