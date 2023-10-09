Luis Miguel captivates Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in his sold-out concert in New York City

Luis Miguel continues to achieve success with his Luis Miguel Tour 2023. The latest city to fall in love with ‘el Sol de México’ is New York City.

On October 8th, a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd sang along with Luis Miguel. Approximately 20 thousand people sang and danced to the rhythms of some of his most popular songs including: ‘La Bikina’, ‘Culpable o no’, ‘Amor, amor, amor’ and ‘Hasta que me Olvidades.’

The Garden concert was the last stop during the New York leg of the tour. This concert included celebrity attendance by Dolce & Gabbana and Carolina Herrera, among many others. The latter went to the green room to greet the ‘La Media Vuelta’ performer along with the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, who was enjoying the evening with his partner, the model Kendall Jenner; and the businessman José Fanjul.

The sweetset moment between Carolina Herrera and Luis Miguel

No one can resist Luis Miguel’s charm. Even Herrera was seen in the front row having a blast with ‘el Sol de México.’

The musical idol was accompanied by Paloma Cuevas, the woman with whom he has found love again and who is his lucky talisman in this triumphant return to the stage. The designer from Córdoba is by Luis Miguel’s side during many of his international professional appearances, always remaining discreet.

Luis Miguel is an intergenerational phenomenon that fills auditoriums and stadiums within just a few hours of ticket sales. According to data collected since the 1980s by Billboard Boxscore, he is the highest-grossing Latin artist in history. Since he began his career, ‘el Sol de México’ has given 567 concerts and has brought together 4.3 million people.

On this new tour, which began on August 3rd in Buenos Aires, he has captivated many sold out audiences. This is an exciting journey with more than 200 concerts that will last until next year.

