Luis Miguel’s World Tour: its record-breaking success and the truth about its rumors

The 2023 Luis Miguel Tour, led by the Latin artist with the highest box office earnings in history, has not only been an enormous success but has also sparked a flurry of rumors in a remarkably short time. In just one month since he kicked off the tour, various false rumors have circulated, ranging from claims about doubles — a theory that doesn’t hold, given his unmistakable voice—to reports of an alleged emergency hospitalization that never actually occurred. Furthermore, there have been unfounded assertions that the singer had undergone a ‘gastric sleeve’ procedure, a far-fetched story that we have confirmed is also untrue.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel continues with his successful world tour 2023-2024 ‘sold out’

The alleged medical professional neither knows Luis Miguel, has never operated on him nor advises him on medical or nutritional matters. This rumor has spread like wildfire, turning the information into an internationally-sized lie. So much so that Luis Miguel’s legal team has decided to take legal action against those who have helped spread this fake news, which has generated headlines completely detached from reality.

No doubles, no gastric sleeves, no hospitalizations

The only truth is that Luis Miguel continues to be a musical phenomenon that fills auditoriums, arenas, and stadiums in just a few hours, making him the highest-grossing Latin artist in history, according to data collected by Billboard Boxscore since the 1980s. Since then, ‘The Sun of Mexico’ has performed 567 concerts and brought together 4.3 million people at his shows.

©GettyImages



The singer is, without a doubt, an icon of Latin music.

Throughout this tour, the Latin superstar has consistently achieved sold-out performances at every concert. Looking ahead to the summer of 2024, Luis Miguel has unveiled plans for his most extensive tour in Spain to date, set to be a pivotal part of his international tour, which encompasses over 200 concerts across the world.

Related Video: Adele reveals she is ready to have a new baby with boyfriend Rich Paul Loading the player...