Luis Miguel’s daughter Michelle Salas is engaged: ‘The beginning of forever’

Michelle Salas is ready for the next step in her relationship with Danilo Díaz. Luis Miguel’s daughter shared the good news over the weekend, confirming the online rumors and making it official with the Venezuelan businessman.

The model posted a sweet black and white photo, making fans go crazy and surprising friends and family members with the life update. The pair can be seen sharing a romantic kiss in the photo. “The beginning of forever. Us,” she wrote.

She also took the special moment to show off her stunning engagement ring. Michelle is known for keeping her personal life private, especially when it comes to her love life, however, she wanted to share her excitement with the public.

“My daughter… nothing makes me feel more complete than seeing you happy,” Stephanie Salas commented. “I love you with all my being and I wish all the joy for you both.”

Rumors about their engagement first started when Osmel Souza, revealed on ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ that he had a very special commitment after the reality show, detailing that he would be traveling to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where “Luis Miguel’s daughter” would be getting married.

He also shared that the couple were already engaged by the end of 2022, explaining that Danilo is the son of a very close friend of his. He went on to say that the wedding would take place in June or July.

The pair started their romance in 2016 when she moved to New York City, and after calling it quits, they reunited in 2021 and moved together to Spain.