Luis Miguel walked Michelle Salas down the aisle and shared father-daughter wedding dance

The long-awaited wedding of Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz took place at the Il Borro estate, located in Tuscany, Italy on Saturday, October 14, during a romantic ceremony in a dreamy setting. The wedding was a dream come true for the 34-year-old model, as it was attended by her loved ones and closest friends, especially her two parents: Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel. Without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated moments for fans of the celebrity family involves the special father-daughter moments, which we EXCLUSIVELY share; Including emotional moments during the happiest day of Michelle and Danilo’s lives.

Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz tied the knot on Saturday, October 14 in Italy

HOLA! USA has confirmed that Luis Miguel walked his beloved daughter down the aisle, and was the best man at the wedding. As revealed from a close source, the first part of the bride’s emotional entrance was with her mother. The second part of the entrance was then made with her father, embracing her daughter before she encountered Danilo at the altar.

Luis Miguel attended the wedding and walked his daughter down the aisle

Once the wedding vows had begun, the families observed the special moment and the exchange of words between the bride and groom. Sitting in the front row next to Paloma Cuevas, Luis Miguel was wearing a black Tom Ford tuxedo, while his partner opted for a stunning long emerald green dress designed by her close friend Rosa Clará.

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas arrived at Tuscany in his private plane from Miami

Luis Miguel’s first dance with Michelle Salas on her wedding day

One of the most memorable moments confirmed by HOLA! USA happened during the second part of the wedding and perhaps the most fun: Luis Miguel’s dance with Michelle Salas as part of the big reception in Tuscany. Once the dance between the newlyweds had already been performed, Danilo went on to invite his mother-in-law, Stephanie Salas, to the dance floor.

Then, the new bride did the same with her mother and when she finished her special moment with her, she asked her father to dance, who hesitated for a moment but in the end gave in to his daughter’s request. It was a very sweet moment, not only for them but also for all the guests present who cheered and smiled after seeing them dancing.

The pair left after midnight

According to our sources, the Mexican singer traveled by private plane from Miami to Florence, to accompany his daughter, Michelle Salas. The acclaimed singer and Paloma Cuevas stayed, as did the bride’s maternal family, at the Il Borro estate.

Once the reception, the banquet, and the traditional cutting of the wedding cake were over, the musician left the venue, just a few minutes after midnight. The party had around 200 guests, celebrating the union of the celebrity couple.