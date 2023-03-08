Luis Miguel appears to be house hunting in Spain after romance with Paloma Cuevas grows more serious

2023 is looking like a big year for Luis Miguel. The seasoned and beloved singer is getting ready for his world tour and appears to be settling in in Madrid, where he spends most of his time. According to sources near to him, this willingness to spend time in Spain appears to be linked with his relationship with Paloma Cuevas.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel in Las Vegas

Vanitatis, a column in the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, wrote that Luis Miguel has shifted his home base from Miami to Madrid, sharing that Cuevas is largerly the reason for this change. The two have known each other for years, with Luis Miguel being a big source of support for Cuevas following her split from Enrique Ponce.

The newspaper reports that Luis Miguel and Cuevas have developed their relationship slowly and organically. While the two aren’t hiding things, often spotted having dinner and out shopping, they’re not interested in attending parties and popular locations. “It’s been some months now since the couple has decided that their relationship is serious, and started attending dinners alongside their friends,” said a source.

©GettyImages



Paloma Cuevas

Over the past couple of weeks, Luis Miguel has been visiting various locations in Madrid that could serve as his home, including a residential area located in the northern part of the city, where David Beckham and his family used to live when he played for Real Madrid. The location is secure and luxurious, and within 20 minutes of Cuevas’ address.

This past Valentine’s Day, Luis Miguel surprised fans with a tour. While dates have yet to be announced and the rollout has been clunky and confusing, fans expect spots in Mexico and other countries in North and South America.

In conversation with Televisa Espectaculos Carlos Bremer, a close friend of the singer, shared that the tour would be large. “He’s already gearing up for a 200-show tour. He’s coming back with everything.” Now we just have to wait for some tour dates.