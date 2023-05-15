Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady to become neighbors: ‘Kim really likes Tom’

It seems Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are becoming neighbors. The pair are rumored to be good friends, and the athlete has been helping the reality star find her new home in the Bahamas.

It was reported by Page Six that Brady told the famous Kardashian to check out an exclusive neighborhood on the island, which is also a members-only residential community.

The businesswoman took a trip to the Bahamas over the weekend, where she was seen looking at new homes in Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club. A close source revealed to the publication that it was Kim who called the sportsman. “Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” Page Six shared.

And while online users seemed to think this was a potential celebrity romance, the insider also explained that there is “no romance” so far in their relationship.

Kim was spotted driving around in a golf cart in the Bahamas, in the same area where many other celebs and A-List actors own properties, including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake, and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

Brady acquired his Bahamas property with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen a few years back. Both celebrities are currently single, with the athlete reportedly ready to start dating, and Kim seemingly focused on her multiple projects, including her clothing line SKIMS.