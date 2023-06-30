What is the meaning of Shakira’s mermaid metaphor in her new single ‘Copa Vacia’?

Shakira’s new single “Copa Vacia” featuring Manuel Turizo is finally here and the video is gorgeous.

Just minutes before the release of her music video, Shakira took to her Instagram Broadcast to share a message in Spanish with her followers. The Colombian, who is currently healing from her split with Gerard Piqué said the mermaid was symbolic for her, acting as a fantasy.

By portraying the mermaid and putting it in a music video, she made the fantasy of a mermaid tangible; something you can see, touch, and feel.

The mermaid represents a fantasy for Shakira, because she is on “the journey to becoming one with herself again.”

In the second voice message on her IG Broacast channel Shakira says that the mermaid “sacrifices a lot for love, ending up in the trash amongst rats. Thankfully she finds herself in her natural habitat.” After, she sarcastically joked, “Any resemblance to reality is pure coincidence.”

The mermaid metaphor runs deep for Shakira, who has spent 2023 in the midst of a public breakup involving Pique and his new Girlfiend Clara Chia. After leaving Spain and moving to Miami, it seems like she’s found her home.

Shakira is also a lover of the ocean, and loved the water in Colombia. Since moving to Miami, she has spent countless hours surfing, and wakeboarding in the sun with her children, Sasha, and Milan. “Lately I’ve been in the water so much I feel like I’m growing scales” she joked on the broadcast.

Last week she was photographed on a yacht with her kids, trying out the water sport two days before Pique attended his brothers wedding with Chia.

The irresistible track comes with a visually stunning music video co-directed by Shakira and Jaume de la Iguana. Check out the video below.

WATCH VIDEO SHAKIRA AND MANUEL TURIZO

