Shakira and the kids go wakeboarding while Gerard Pique attends his brother’s wedding with Clara Chia

Shakira is in her mermaid era. The singer has been having fun in the water all summer, with the avid surfer moving on to another water activity- wakeboarding! Last week the Colombian spent the afternoon wakeboarding with her sons, Sasha and Milan, in Miami. Their outing came 2 days before Gerad Pique attended his brother Marc’s wedding in Spain with Clara Chia.

Shakira is an avid surfer, and now she’s mastering wakeboarding

Following her public split from Pique, Shakira left Barcelona with their children in April, right before the summer. Since the move, Shakira’s Instagram page has been filled with epic videos of her hitting the waves.

Before she went wakeboarding, the “Hips don’t Lie” singer was working on her surfing skills and new tricks. She shared a video dropping her knee onto the board and riding the wave making the iconic Shaka sign.



While Shakira and her kids are enjoying Miami, Pique has been enjoying his new life with Clara. They recently attended his brother Marc’s wedding in Spain.

The retired soccer player traveled to Miami with his kids to bring them back to Shakira days before the wedding. It was reported at the time that Pique had planned for his children to stay in Barcelona so they could attend the wedding, but Shakira reportedly requested they come back.

The kids are almost halfway done with summer before they start school in Miami. According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the parents selected the prestigious Miami Country Day School. With a $40,000+ per year per student cost, it’s an exclusive multicultural institution that will give them the privacy they need.

In April, Shakira urged the media to respect her children’s “right to privacy.” “I beg you to refrain from following them in and out of school, waiting for them at our front door, and following them to their extracurricular activities as has happened every day in Barcelona in an effort to capture photos and get better ratings,” Shakira wrote in an Instagram post.