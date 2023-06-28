Tom Brady is taking this transitional summer ‘one day at a time’

Tom Brady is in the midst of a transitional summer. It’s the retired athlete’s first summer he’s had away from football after 23 seasons. It is also the first summer as a single man since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.





Tom Brady is staying busy after retirement

The 45-year-old, who will become an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, said goodbye to the New England Patriots this year, officially retiring from the sport. He told PEOPLE of his first summer without football, “I’m taking it every day just one day at a time.”



Brady, shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10, with Bündchen.



He said he loved the time he was getting to spend with his family and was “trying to get some work things done.” The 80 for Brady producer assurred he was “still staying pretty busy.”



His kids are the priority

Divorce can be a very confusing experience and it is the Brady kid’s first summer vacation since the split. Thankfully the coparents are making sure they have an awesome summer. They spent time in Brazil with Bündchen before heading with him to Europe.

Last week Brady and his six-pack were photographed in Greece enjoying the water. He surfed and enjoyed a yacht with all three of his kids.

After the kids enjoy their family vacations they will be back in school in August, so Brady is making the most of their time together, and the kids are his priority.