Suri Cruise and a friend enjoy summer in New York

Suri Cruise is enjoying summer in the city. The 17 year old was spotted with a friend as the two enjoyed the city and had some drinks to handle the heat.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise and a friend

Cruise was photographed in a relaxed outfit made out of a black strappy top and matching sweatpants.

She paired the outfit with some white sneakers and wore a braid in her long brown hair. Cruise was accompanied by a friend who was jearing baggy jeans, and a brown shirt.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise

The photos were captured over the past week, right around the time when Katie Holmes was getting ready to attend the opening night performance of Like Water For Chocolate at the American Ballet Theatre. Holmes looked stunning in a crocheted black dress.

Holmes has been super busy over the past month, where she also attended Tribeca Festival.

©GettyImages



Katie Holmes

Holmes is one of the leading figures in filmmaking in New York, having a long career in front and behind the camera. Earlier this year, she attended the Cannes event “Women in Film,” where she was a speaker.

“I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions,” she said. “Brings me great joy to be joining the Film ALULa Creates Program to support and enable female filmmakers from the region. I can’t wait to experience the creativity these women have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera.”