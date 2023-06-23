Katie Holmes stuns in crocheted dress at the opening night of ‘Like Water For Chocolate’

Katie Holmes is taking boho chic to the red carpet. The actress attended the American Ballet Theatre’s opening night performance of Like Water For Chocolate in New York City on June 22nd. She looked stunning in a long black crocheted dress that showed off her toned figure.



The Dawsons Creek star, who recently attended the Theatre World Awards, is a single woman after parting ways with Bobby Wooten III in December. She looked happy and independent as she posed on the red carpet inside the Metropolitan Opera House.

Holmes, who wore a black leather look to Tribeca film festival, wore her straight accessorizing with a black handbag and her signature ballet flats. The 44 year-old has looked incredible in all of her recent outings.

The show by Christopher Wheeldon is inspired by the book by Laura Esquivel. First published in Mexico in 1989 the novel follows the story of a young woman named Tita, who longs for her beloved, Pedro. But she can never have him because her mother is upholding a family tradition where the youngest daughter cannot marry but instead must take care of her mother until she dies. Tita can only express herself while cooking.

Holmes, has always enjoyed ballet and has attended the American Ballet theater show with her daughter Suri Cruise. We may see her at future shows. The American Ballet Theatre opens with Like Water For Chocolate and will follow with performances of Giselle, Swan Lake, and Romeo and Juliet.