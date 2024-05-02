Suri Cruise looks cool and stylish in new photos in NY

Suri Cruise is enjoying spring with the appropriate outfits. This week, the 18 year old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted walking around New York while wearing a stylish outfit featuring some of the season’s fashion staples.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise walking around New York

Cruise was photographed walking around the city on her own while wearing a denim jacket and a tight black top that she paired with white joggers and matching sneakers. The shoes had some blue, white and red stripes, which added some color to the understated look. The center of the outfit was the denim jacket, which had some brown details on the collar that made it stand out. Suri rounded out the outfit with a colorful yet small handbag and wore her hair loose.

The outfit is perfect for spring, protecting her from the cold yet allowing her to enjoy the sunlight and the warmer weather. Denim and sneakers are often looks that Holmes prefers. While the style is definetly streetwear, it’s a look that can be made more or less elegant depending on the accessories you pair it with.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri in New York

Suri’s 18th birthday

Suri celebrated her 18th birthday this past April. She was photographed on the date celebrating with a friend, with the two walking around New York while Suri wore some flowers in her hair and carried various presents. According to sources near the family, Suri is getting ready for college and has an interest in fashion.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” but she is leaning towards a school in NYC, said a source to The Daily Mail. “[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.“