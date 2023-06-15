Gisele Bündchen is enjoying a Brazilian summer with her family

Gisele Bündchen is having a Brazilian summer this 2023. The model is spending time in her homeland with her family and took to social media to share a glimpse of how she, her two children, and extended family are enjoying everyone’s company.

Gisele posted a carousel of photos featuring her while she is holding a sleeping baby on Instagram. The slide also includes a snap of her daughter, Vivian, 10, playing beach volleyball, while a third photo shows plates of fresh-cut fruit. The album also shows Bündchen’s son, Benjamin, 13, with his grandmother Vania Nonnenmacher. “Família ❤️ Family,” Bündchen simply wrote in the caption.

Recently, Gisele’s ex-husband, Tom Brady, shared a glimpse of his vacation alongside two of his kids. “The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being “mad chill”) 😂,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to the Disney World attraction The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The kids will stay with the supermodel in Brazil for a couple of weeks. When they get back to Brady, he said they’re going with him to Europe. “These kids have a really good summer lined up,” the 45-year-old assured.

In March, Bündchen opened up about her life following her controversial divorce. The mom of two, shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old model got emotional talking about her divorce. “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”