Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente go paddle boarding in Miami

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were spotted paddle boarding in Miami. The pair, who’ve been seen on numerous occasions and claim to be close friends, looked like they were having a good time in their bathing suits as they completed their workout.

©GrosbyGroup



Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente

Bündchen wore a black bikini, a sunhat, and some sunglasses, looking stunning as she wore her hair loose and wavy in the water. Valente wore some olive green swim trunks and a cap, and accompanied Bündchen in the water.

Bündchen and Valente have been spotted together on numerous occasions in locations like Costa Rica and Miami. The two have often been joined by friends and by Bündchen’s children. Still, she’s never confirmed that there’s a romance between them, explaining that the media is currently happy to attach her to any man she spends time with.

Bündchen and Valente met while she was practicing Jiu-Jitsu, with him being one of his instructors. “They’re awesome people,” she said of Valente and his siblings in an interview with Vanity Fair. “They have created this safe space. I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

Bündchen finalized her divorce from Tom Brady last October, saying on various occasions that she wishes him the best. “I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she said.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...