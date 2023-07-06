Miami Swim Week is back and bigger than ever! The highly anticipated swimsuit season is finally here, featuring some stunning designs from over 100 national and international brands taking place all over Miami. More than 50 events are set to take place on this new edition, bringing a star-studded guest list to exclusive and public events at exclusive hotels and rooftops.

The opening night of Miami Swim Week took place yesterday July 5 at the SLS South Beach Hotel, showcasing new collections from Paola Estefania, Ema Savahl, and Colombian brand Amarotto Swimwear.