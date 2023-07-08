Miami Swim Week is bringing the best summer trends for men and women. This time men took over the runway at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to present the latest collections for the beach and the club.

Mister Triple X and The Marqueza turned up the heat with a variety of items, including swim briefs, shorts and even rompers. Powered by Art Hearts Fashion, tropical, neon, and animal prints were some of the highlights of the evening.