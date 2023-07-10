The fashion designer of Dominican and Lebanese descent presented her latest swimwear collection during the first day of Miami Swim Week 2023. With a client portfolio that includes international celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Thalia, and Gwen Stefani, Giannina Azar’s latest work was one of the year’s most anticipated swimwear collections.

The designer showcased her collection “Mar Ardiente” (Burning Sea). Pareos with tropical prints adorned with fringes, one-piece swimsuits that seemed bathed in gold, colorful tunics with extravagant designs, and XL accessories like straw hats and necklaces tied stole our breath.