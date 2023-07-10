Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Summer’s most anticipated fashion event is underway as Miami Swim Week 2023 kicked off this week. This event, known for bringing together the industry’s most extraordinary swimwear designers, has become one of the year’s hottest shows. Featuring captivating runways, glamorous events, and exclusive parties in one of the world’s premier tropical destinations, Miami Swim Week has established itself as a leading platform for international talent. HOLA! had the privilege of attending the most sought-after bikini week fashion shows at the Fontainebleau Hotel, and we’re excited to share a recap of the standout Latin talents that commanded attention.
Latin designers who dazzled with their swimwear creations during Miami Swim Week
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!