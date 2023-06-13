PARAISO Miami Swim Week wrapped up its latest season as the biggest gathering of swimwear and resort wear industry professionals worldwide. This year it welcomed more than 10,000 guests over the week. The event featured some of the industry’s most innovative and inclusive designs, along with a packed schedule of runway shows, pop-up shops, activations, and even a fashion summit.

Eighteen new and veteran labels were represented on the runway, and the event was held in a luxurious tent at Collins Park, right on Miami Beach. But that’s not all! PARAISO Miami Swim Week also hosted many other events and experiences at venues all across the city, including the W South Beach, Soho Beach House, and The Ritz-Carlton.