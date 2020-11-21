Lele Pons wears lingerie to the pool and Paris Hilton freaks out

Winter might be on deck, but Lele Pons is still bringing the summer heat. The 24-year-old Miami native posed poolside in her latest sultry snap, donning an intricately strapped number. She left little to the imagination in the see-through suit which featured solely gauze material and a strategically placed thin black silhouetting detail. She teased fans in the caption on Friday, November 20, writing: “Waiting for him... guess who💋.” And, of course, many of her 42 million followers chimed in.

Lele’s comments section was a party of compliments. Fans and celebrities alike fawned over the powerhouse’s beauty and unique swimwear. Paris Hilton seemed especially keen on finding out who designed the lingerie-styled suit. “Who made that swimsuit sis!!” the socialite wrote. Lucky for her, the brand answered for themselves.

GOD SAVE QUEENS confirmed that it’s actually not a swimsuit at all, but a “Forget Me Not” play suit, which retails for $155. The Best Kept Secrets host complemented the suit with wet hair and makeup by Lou Flores. Her red lip especially popped in the overly-blue setting.

You’re probably still wondering who Lele could be waiting for. Well, the resounding guess was her Se Te Nota partner Guaynaa. Dating rumors have swirled around the Venezuelan social media star and her Puerto Rican rapper collaborator since the song’s release, though nothing’s been confirmed. Based off our recent chat with Lele, it seems she’s still livin’ the single life.

“I’ve always wanted people to ask me… why am I not dating someone?” she said. “That way I can answer - ‘I don’t know, do you know the answer?’ Maybe you guys know… I don’t know.”

