Hailey Bieber’s winter outfit includes fuzzy thong bikini and matching boots

Hailey Bieber is making the most out of wintertime. The model and entrepreneur is sharing some photos from her recent getaway in December, posing in an all-white ensemble while promoting her beauty brand Rhode.

The 27-year-old businesswoman posed in a fuzzy side-tie bikini paired with a pair of matching white boots. Hailey completed the look with a white headband and rocked a soft glam makeup look, showing off her incredible figure and her sophisticated bob hairstyle.

Hailey was accompanied by fellow models Candice Swanepoel, Bianca Keii and Ajok Daing, Justin Bieber’s wife posed for the camera next to a palm tree wrapped in colorful lights. Hailey’s latest ensemble was part of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Fuzzy Knits.

“The last of the @rhode calendar. Miss November x Miss December,” Hailey wrote in the caption, promoting the “pineapple refresh formula.” Hailey reportedly spent the holidays in Barbados with her closest friends and family members, including her husband, her BFF Kendall Jenner, and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

The model also marked the end of the year with a new tattoo, sharing her latest ink with her fans and followers on Instagram. Hailey decided to get a small black ribbon on her wrist, which she described as a “tiny baby tat.”

When it comes to her fashion style, Hailey is seemingly stepping away from the ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic and entering her ‘Mob Wife’ era at least for the wintertime, with the model recently showing off her latest ensembles, including gold statement jewelry and over-the-top fur coats, during her latest outings.