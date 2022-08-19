Hailey Bieber is ready for fall channeling Morticia Addams in the perfect all-black ensemble

Hailey Bieber looks as if she is coming straight from the runway! The model and businesswoman seems to be ready for fall, as her all-black outfit looked very much inspired by the iconic character of Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the upcoming Netflix series.

The 25-year-old celebrity, who recently opened up about some personal details of her relationship with Justin Bieber, and even revealed that one of her most influential fashion icons is none other than Princess Diana, was spotted in Los Angeles with the perfect ensemble.

Hailey wore a black mini dress with side cutouts, thigh-high stockings, and chunky loafers. The jacket was perfectly crafted with bell sleeves and a deep V-neck, creating the perfect silhouette.

She completed the look with a small black top-handle bag, black sunglasses, minimal gold jewelry and a slicked-back bun.

There is no doubt that Hailey is always looking flawless even in paparazzi photos, as she admitted that she has a passion for fashion and tries to bring her own style and have fun in the process.

The supermodel previously talked about the media attention she encounters on a daily basis. “I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she says, “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”