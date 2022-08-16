How Hailey Bieber was inspired by Princess Diana in different aspects of her life

Hailey Bieber is sharing her admiration for the late Princess Diana, both as an inspiration for how she carried herself and as a fashion icon and a trendsetter, even in modern times.

“I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Hailey said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in,” the model and entrepreneur said about the royal icon.

Hailey went on to talk about the media attention and the paparazzi she encounters on a daily basis. “I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she says, “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

The ‘Rhode’ skincare founder had previously paid homage to Princess Diana in a photo shoot for Vogue Paris, being photographed with some of her most famous looks, including oversized blazers with baseball caps, sweatshirts with biker shorts, and chunky sneakers with crew socks.

“All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” Bieber said at the time, crediting Princess Diana.