Hailey Bieber reveals the hardest part of her modeling journey

Hailey Bieber is sharing her experience in the fashion industry, admitting that although she is more adventurous now, she had a hard time feeling completely comfortable in front of the camera.

The 24-year-old model and businesswoman who is about to launch her own beauty line, says she is not afraid to explore anymore and wants to try different things, adding that her modeling journey has taught her what works and what doesn’t.

“For example, sometimes when I’m doing something really stupid, I get the coolest image. If I’m doing a really awkward body shape, it turns out great,” she shared.

Hailey opened up about her unique experience on the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, encouraging her fans to never be afraid to explore, as it also “applies to so many different things.”

The celebrity and wife previously opened up about the difficulties she experienced during her first month of marriage with Justin Bieber, explaining why she prefers keeping some aspects of her life private and why she likes to wear face masks to avoid the paparazzi.

She also took a moment to talk about her perception of social media in relation to mental health, confessing that in reality “people show their best and hide the rest a lot of the time,” so the users are only seeing “a very small portion of what that person is allowing the world to see.”

Hailey says she is still young and is on a journey of self-discovery, revealing that she has as many insecurities as everyone else has, so It’s all about “a continuous journey to love yourself.”

