Some of our favorite celebrities, Hollywood stars, and even members of the royalty attended the highly anticipated Valentino Fall 2023 Haute Couture show, which took place at a dreamy chateau outside of Paris. The luxury brand showcased a romantic collection, and guests dressed the part, showing off their best ethereal looks and posing for the cameras as they arrived for a fairytale evening.
