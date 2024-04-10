Jennifer Lopez wore the perfect make-up free outift in latest New York City outing

Celebrities, they are just like us! Sometimes all glammed up and ready to step on the red carpet, while other times going for a more casual look. This is also the case with Jennifer Lopez, who was spotted in New York City wearing a sophisticated ensemble and choosing to go makeup-free for her latest outing.

The Hollywood star was photographed outside her Manhattan penthouse, wearing her favorite Dior sunglasses, and a stunning fur coat. JLo has seemingly changed Los Angeles for New York City in recent days, staying in the city with her husband Ben Affleck at her opulent apartment, which she purchased back in 2014.

Jennifer looked cozy in a wide-leg pair of trousers, paired with a matching off-white sweater and beige sneakers. The actress wore no makeup and was seen entering her vehicle for another busy day in the city. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and carried her essentials in one of her favorite Hermès bags from her extensive collection.

Ben and Jennifer have been spotted in recent days going on romantic dates and looking at multiple apartments, which could indicate they are looking to purchase a new property after it was reported by Page Six that the singer is interested in selling her Manhattan apartment.

“It really isn’t ideal for her there,” a source said to the publication in 2021, explaining that she didn’t have enough privacy. During her recent time in NYC, Jennifer has spent some quality time with her child Emme. The pair were spotted going on a Broadway date of ‘Merrily We Roll Along.’