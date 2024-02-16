Jennifer Lopez wears dramatic satin jumpsuit and diamond necklace at The Bronx

Jennifer Lopez is giving us multiple fashion moments while promoting her new film ‘This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.’ The Hollywood star was back in The Bronx during her latest outing, for a special screening of the film, which explores her younger self growing up in The Bronx, and her search for inner love before discovering the love of her life.

This time JLo decided to wear a dramatic look, stepping out in a navy satin jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline. The actress paired the look with black stiletto heels, black leather gloves, and a matching leather cap. She also rocked a glamorous makeup look, including silver eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

JLo also wore some eye-popping diamond necklaces with matching earrings, posing for the cameras after arriving for the screening, while wearing her hair in loose waves. Fans of the performer are sharing their excitement for the new film, and news about her first tour in 5 years, which could bring more glamorous fashion moments.

The singer recently opened up about the creative process behind her new film, and the support of her husband Ben Affleck throughout the production. “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private,” she said in a new documentary of the project.

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it,” Ben said about the story. “You made a movie. For you. You made a great movie. You did it.”