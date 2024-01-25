Selena Gomez fulfills Stage 4 cancer patient’s dream: Here’s what she did!

Selena Gomez might have a rocky relationship with social media, but in the end, that is how she stays close and connected to her fanbase. The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently reacted to one of her biggest fans‘ videos.

Selena’s follower, Timothy Bobrovitsky, 23, who said he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, posted a TikTok requesting to meet Gomez. “I have Stage 4 cancer in my lungs and my leg and everywhere else. I really need your help to make my childhood dreams come true,” he said.

“If you know anything about me, you know that I am Selena Gomez’s No. 1 fan, stan, everything, I swear to God,” the TikToker shared, adding: “One of my bucket list items since having cancer has always been to either meet Selena Gomez, just be recognized. Even if she saw this video, honestly, I could die peacefully.”

“I thought what better place than TikTok to make that happen,” Bobrovitsky continued. “If my childhood dreams come true, I will literally be the happiest person on earth. I’ll be a happy little cancer kid.”

He added, “We don’t have Make a Wish in Canada, so I can’t really do that. This is my little Make a Wish, so make it happen for me please!”

The video went viral, garnering attention from Gomez’s friend Nicola Peltz Beckham, who confirmed she had shared the video with Gomez by saying, “sent it to her 🥰😭🩷”

@timothyy.b Selena has the kindest soul 🤍✨ ill keep you guys posted on any updates 🤞🏻 @ ♬ original sound - Tim:)

Selena then posted a response to Bobrovitsky’s video in a split screen to capture her live reaction. The Only Murders in the Building star mouthed, “Call me,” and Bobrovitsky then gave an update, sharing a screenshot of a direct message exchange between the two.

“I cannot believe this is real life. Thank you all so much,” he said. “You don’t know how much this means to me. I’m in literal shock. My whole life, I’ve just tried to be noticed by her, and it’s happening all because of you guys.”