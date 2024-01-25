A photo has emerged of Shakira's happy reunion with her 'beloved' ex-mother-in-law

A photograph of Shakira with her ex-mother-in-law has gone viral on social media. And no, it is not Gerard Piqué 's mom Montserrat Bernabeu. It's Inés Pertiné Urien, the mother of Antonio de la Rúa, the heartthrob to whom 'Shaki' dedicated songs like “Día de Enero” and “Suerte.” In the picture, the Colombian not only appears alongside her exes mother, but next to Gabriela Vaca Guzmán, her ex-sister-in-law, who was the partner of Aíto de la Rúa, Antonio's brother. A fan page said it was taken on January 19th, but there is no certainty.





Shakira junto a su gran amiga Gabriela y su ex suegra Inés en Miami (19 de enero) pic.twitter.com/GKNN6IVN80 — shakiramigos (@eloisad15698219) January 23, 2024

Above the image, in which all three are smiling, reads: “Next to our beloved ex-mother-in-law.” The humorous description of the image shows that despite the passing of years, a cordial relationship still exists between Antonio and Aíto’s mother and their ex-girlfriends.

Gaby, Shakira and the dela Rúa brothers

In January 2000, Shakira and Antonio began dating. Around the same time, Aíto started a relationship with Gabriela. Despite both couples later ending their relationships with the sons of former Argentine president, Fernando de la Rúa, a friendship blossomed between the singer and the young woman over the years.

©GettyImages



Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa were a couple for more than 10 years

After ending her courtship with Antonio, Shakira began her relationship with Piqué, while Gabriela married banker Jorge Brito. Despite the time and distance, the two remained friends with 'Shaki' even attending Gaby's wedding with the businessman in November 2011, in Uruguay.

Shakira's relationship with Antonio's parents

Even though their relationship ended in 2011 with a well-known breakup, and they went their separate ways, 'Shaki' maintained a special affection for Antonio's parents. On July 9, 2019, when Fernando passed away, the Colombian artist posted an emotional farewell on his Instagram as a tribute to him. She expressed solidarity with the family that had embraced her as a daughter for 10 years.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a photo with her ex-partner's father and accompanied it with a heartfelt message. “You are gone forever, friend. Your children, your wife Inés, your grandchildren, your friends and I, will remember you with great and deep affection for your humility and the tender depth of your soul that those of us who loved you knew well,” she wrote.

©@Shakira



Shakira with her ex Antonio de la Rúa's father

“You have fought so many fights, many of them undeserved, and you have fought that one for your life as always, with the dignity and strength that I admired so much,” she said. “Now rest and fly to a better place where there are no betrayals, or disappointments, go seek tranquility and refuge in your parents, your brother and all those who have also loved you and truly known me,” she continued. “I will always be your friend, despite anything, in the afterlife, as in this life. I love you friend.”

Shakira has Antonio's parents in her heart, but probably not Piqué's parents. Their relationship has been fractured since her separation from the soccer player in June 2022.