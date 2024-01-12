Alejandro Sanz gets nostalgic and sends a message to Shakira: 'Let's keep dancing through life'

United by talent, language and, above all, the love of music, Alejandro Sanzand Shakira created successful collaborations years ago. At the time there were even rumors that they were dating, but the only thing between these two singers is camaraderie and friendship. With the anniversary of one of their hits, Alejandro was feeling nostalgic and he sent her a heartfelt message.



©GettyImages



Shakira and Alejandro have collaborated on great musical hits.

On Thursday, the perfect time for a throwback, Alejandro recalled when he worked with Shakira on Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No, the second single from his album El Tren de los Momentos, released on January 11, 2007, marking it’s 17 year anniversary. “They say that after ‘La Tortura’ comes the calm,” Sanz wrote in the caption.



“In our language, it's a “Te lo agrazco, pero no” (I appreciate it, but no). Today, we celebrate 17 years, Shaki. Let's keep dancing through life and, above all, expressing gratitude, even if it's to say no,” Alejandro continued. He shared a clip of the music video recorded in the streets of New York, where they shared an epic, passionate dance scene in front of a food truck.





The reactions to his nostalgic post were immediate, with fans begging for another collaboration. But among all the comments, was the one that stood out was from the Colombian: “I love this.” She also accepted the post as a joint collaboration.



©GettyImages



They share a great friendship as well as a love for music.



It is not the first time that Alejandro celebrates an anniversary with Shakira, In April of last year he celebrated the anniversary of another of their biggest hits. “Today marks 18 years of “La Tortura” with my little sister 'La Loba'. I'll leave it there,” the Corazón Partío singer reflected on his social media, tagging the Colombian.



Hoy hace 18 ańos de “La tortura” con mi hermanita “la loba”

Ahí lo dejo. @shakira — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) April 13, 2023



Their strong friendship

In September, Shakira attended Alejandro’s concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami with her children Milan and Sasha. “Today I went to see my brother sing and be him. Ale, what art you have and how nice to see a great artist like you always be so close to his audience. Great, Alejandro,” the Colombian wrote on her social media.

After his high-profile breakup with Rachel Valdés, Alejandro began a new musical stage in June 2023 with the record company Sony Music, news that 'Shaki' celebrated at the time. “Welcome home, brother,” the singer, who is signed to the same label wrote.

Related Video: Selena Gomez will quit music after "one more album" Loading the player...